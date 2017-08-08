Flint's bike sharing program looks to expand

A Mid-Michigan city is expanding its bike sharing program.

Flint city leaders said more and more people are using the bikes, not only to get around town but to explore the city.

The stylish Zagster bikes are the stars of a cost efficient bike sharing program that continues to grow.

The program rolled out in 2016, but more stations are being added.

"So far we're really seeing people check them out. For instance, there was five bikes at the station now this morning there was only one. So that means they went somewhere," said Alisa Craig, administrator of wellness for Hurley.

Here's how it works: you download the app, join the group, unlock the bike, go for a ride and turn the bike back in.

Harmony Lloyd, director of planning for MTA, said the bikes help solve a big issue even for bus riders.

"They get off and they still have a ways to their destination. So being able to rent a bike and do the things they need to do downtown and then they bring it back and get back on the bus and go home. So it really is the perfect fit," Lloyd said.

Zagster and their many partners are hoping to add more stations in the future.

Theodore Hampton, Flint resident, said bike sharing is causing a boom in outdoor activities too.

"And on weekends I've also seen some people who are doing touring. They've actually gotten a couple bikes and gone around town as far as the bike trails. So it's a fairly useful thing to have," Hampton said.

College students are even getting in on the action with two stations popping up at U of M-Flint.

"So having the bikes is a great addition to be able to get students, not only the ones that don't have bikes, but if you're on campus and you don't want to move your car around it's super easy to get back and forth between the different buildings," said Vanessa Ferguson, with Flint River Corridor Alliance.

Organizers are hoping to expand even farther, targeting Mott Community College and other downtown locations as the next host sites.

The Flint bike sharing program has two new stations - at the Flint Farmer's Market and one by the MTA building.

It costs $2 an hour to rent a bike. If you use it for 30 minutes or less it is free.

