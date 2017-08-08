Coyote warning for pet owners in Goodrich

A crash involving two semis is closing traffic in the Midland County area.More >
A crash involving two semis is closing traffic in the Midland County area.More >
An undefeated softball team in Virginia was not allowed to play in the Junior League World Series after a Snapchat picture showed the girls making an obscene hand gesture.More >
An undefeated softball team in Virginia was not allowed to play in the Junior League World Series after a Snapchat picture showed the girls making an obscene hand gesture.More >
A tragic car accident took the lives of a couple who were married only a day.More >
A tragic car accident took the lives of a couple who were married only a day.More >
A sprawling 15,000-square foot mansion that sits on 20-acres of land near a Michigan lake hopes to sell for nearly $3 million.More >
A sprawling 15,000-square foot mansion that sits on 20-acres of land near a Michigan lake hopes to sell for nearly $3 million.More >
Authorities in New York say two men described as a couple are charged with killing an 11-year-old girl during a rape attempt at their rural home.More >
Authorities in New York say two men described as a couple are charged with killing an 11-year-old girl during a rape attempt at their rural home.More >
If you know either of these people or have any information that could help in the investigation, call the tip line at (810) 245-1374.More >
If you know either of these people or have any information that could help in the investigation, call the tip line at (810) 245-1374.More >
Almost 30 kayakers were rescued from Lake Huron on Sunday. It happened in Port Austin after one kayaker got caught in a storm and called for help.More >
Almost 30 kayakers were rescued from Lake Huron on Sunday. It happened in Port Austin after one kayaker got caught in a storm and called for help.More >
There were 206 cases of cyclospora infections reported by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from the first of May to the beginning of August, a 134% increase from the 88 cases reported over the same time period in 2016.More >
There were 206 cases of cyclospora infections reported by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from the first of May to the beginning of August, a 134% increase from the 88 cases reported over the same time period in 2016.More >
Would you take your children to a toy store if you knew the business next door was run by a sex offender?More >
Would you take your children to a toy store if you knew the business next door was run by a sex offender?More >
A new report by SafeWise has ranked the 20 safest cities in Michigan and three of them are in Mid-Michigan.More >
A new report by SafeWise has ranked the 20 safest cities in Michigan and three of them are in Mid-Michigan.More >