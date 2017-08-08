Sheriff's office: Woman crashes vehicle into garage, pond

The Sanilac County Sheriff's Office responded to an accident Tuesday afternoon after a truck came to a rest in a pond.

The truck made quite a ruckus before crashing into the pond.

It happened about 12:35 p.m. on Marlette Road near Townline Road in Sanilac County's Elk Township.

A 57-year-old Sandusky woman was driving a Ford F-150 westbound on Marlette Road when it left the roadway, entered the north ditch and continued west for several hundred yards, the sheriff's office said.

The truck then reentered the roadway, crossed the road a second time and struck a garage on the 1000 block of Marlette Road, the sheriff's office said.

After that, the truck struck a propane tank and came to a rest in a pond.

The woman was helped out of the truck by two people who witnessed the accident, the sheriff's office said.

It is unclear if she sustained any injuries or what caused the crash.

