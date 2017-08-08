Sheriff's office: Woman crashes vehicle into garage, pond

A tragic car accident took the lives of a couple who were married only a day.More >
A crash involving two semis closed traffic in the Midland County area.More >
An undefeated softball team in Virginia was not allowed to play in the Junior League World Series after a Snapchat picture showed the girls making an obscene hand gesture.More >
A sprawling 15,000-square foot mansion that sits on 20-acres of land near a Michigan lake hopes to sell for nearly $3 million.More >
Authorities in New York say two men described as a couple are charged with killing an 11-year-old girl during a rape attempt at their rural home.More >
If you know either of these people or have any information that could help in the investigation, call the tip line at (810) 245-1374.More >
Almost 30 kayakers were rescued from Lake Huron on Sunday. It happened in Port Austin after one kayaker got caught in a storm and called for help.More >
There were 206 cases of cyclospora infections reported by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from the first of May to the beginning of August, a 134% increase from the 88 cases reported over the same time period in 2016.More >
One woman is dead after a tubing accident on a Clare County lake.More >
North Korea's military is "examining the operational plan" to strike areas around Guam with medium-to-long-range strategic ballistic missiles, state-run news agency KCNA said early Wednesday local time.More >
