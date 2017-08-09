FEMA teams return to help Mid-Michigan flood survivors

Help has returned to Mid-Michigan for folks devastated by the massive June flooding.

Teams from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are back in the area to help families register for disaster assistance. They're working in Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Isabella Counties.

In addition to the registration opportunity offered by the four teams designated to our area, families can also register for assistance by:

Registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or through the FEMA App.

Call 800-621-3362. TTY users can call 800-462-7585. Those who use 711 or Video Relay Services can call 800-621-3362 to register.

By registering with FEMA, residents may qualify for federal disaster assistance such as:

Grants to rent a temporary place to live.

Grants for essential home repairs not covered by insurance.

Grants for disaster-related needs not covered by insurance — such as medical, dental, transportation, funeral expenses, moving and storage fees, personal property loss and child care.

You're encouraged to ask any FEMA team member for official identification before handing over private information.

