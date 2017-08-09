Seniors can enjoy free day at Saginaw zoo - WNEM TV 5

Seniors can enjoy free day at Saginaw zoo

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

If you're 60-years-old or older you can enjoy a free day at the zoo Wednesday.

It’s Senior Day at the Saginaw Children's Zoo. 

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., but from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. you can enjoy a light picnic and live entertainment with an afternoon of music, dancing, and fun.

Just make sure you RSVP for your meal with the Saginaw County Commission on Aging at 989-797-6880.

