Seniors can enjoy free day at Saginaw zoo

If you're 60-years-old or older you can enjoy a free day at the zoo Wednesday.

It’s Senior Day at the Saginaw Children's Zoo.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., but from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. you can enjoy a light picnic and live entertainment with an afternoon of music, dancing, and fun.

Just make sure you RSVP for your meal with the Saginaw County Commission on Aging at 989-797-6880.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.