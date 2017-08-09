Overnight retreat helps build self-confidence for young girls

Your daughter can get help building character and self-confidence at a special event this weekend.

Flint-based group Worthy Girl is holding a Self-Love Conference and Retreat at Knob Hill Bed and Breakfast Friday, Aug. 11.

The overnight retreat connects girls ages 8 to 14 in a variety of activities.

The retreat is $40 and spots are open.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.