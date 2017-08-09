Baby found dead in car seat inside walk-in closet

Something parents use to protect their little ones in the car has taken the life of a baby.

A 9-month-old died while in the care of a babysitter. Officers said the boy was found unconscious in a closet, strapped into a portable car seat.

Both Fort Worth Police and Child Protective Services are investigating this case.

"I think what she was doing was she put the baby down to sleep but did not want to put the baby on the bed by itself because she was afraid it would possibly rollover. So, she left the child in the car seat is what she did,” said Officer Brad Perez with the Fort Worth Police Department.

Police said the babysitter was looking after ten or eleven kids at the time. She placed the portable car seat in a closet.

"This closet isn't like a broom closet or some dark little closet. It was actually described to be a master bedroom closet. It was a walk-in closet,” Perez said.

Two hours after the baby was last seen alive it was found unconscious. The medical examiner ruled he was suffocated by the straps of his car seat.

Police said an unfastened lower strap between the boy's legs was likely the cause.

"What it sounds like is that bottom buckle was never attached. So, the baby unfortunately began to slide down and the weight of themselves against that strap is possibly what it is it cost him to suffocate,” Perez said.

CPS said the home is not a licensed daycare.

There aren't any previous complaints to CPS, but the state is investigating if the woman misrepresented herself as a daycare and how many children in the home she was paid to care for.

Investigators don't believe there was foul play, but they still haven't ruled out a negligence charge.

