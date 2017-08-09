Residents near military base could hear training exercises

A training exercise at a military base northeast of Detroit could include sirens, loudspeakers and simulated gunfire.

Officials at Selfridge Air National Guard base in Harrison Township say the training will be held Wednesday and people living nearby might hear some of the exercise.

The Michigan Air National Guard conducts regular training to ensure personnel can appropriately respond to a wide range of scenarios.

The base opened as Selfridge Field on July 1, 1917. It is home to the Michigan Air National Guard 127th Wing.

