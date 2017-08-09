A few more clouds, but staying pleasant

After a cool start to the week temperatures returned to average yesterday and it was gorgeous with plenty of sunshine. Today will be almost identical the only difference will be a few more clouds and temperatures a few degrees warmer. There is a slim chance for rain today, but the better chance for showers comes at the end of the work week.

Today & Tonight

Today is almost a copy and paste of yesterday. Beautiful sunshine and summer-time warmth continues for today we will just be taking everything up a notch. A few more clouds, slightly warmer, and a touch more humidity.

Skies remain partly clear this afternoon around Mid-Michigan with a layer of thin clouds and a few fair weather clouds here and there, and we're dry. Temperatures are warming into the lower to middle 80s.

Overall, today will be just a few degrees warmer than Tuesday with a little more humidity. Even with dew points in the lower 60s it will still be comfortable overall.

We' have a slight chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm late this afternoon/ early this evening, but most areas will be staying dry, so definitely don't plan your day around that chance. If anything does develop, it will fade as we lose the heating of the day.

Even with a few more clouds today, the evening hours should still be pleasant. We will see partly cloudy skies overnight with lows a little warmer than the last few nights with upper 50s and lower 60s expected.

Thursday

Tomorrow will be another mostly dry day, but as we head into the second half of the work week our chances for rain increase. Thursday will follow the same pattern we will be dry for the first half of the day with the afternoon bringing a chance of showers and storms.

Most of us will be dry through the day on Thursday with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be cooler with highs reaching into the upper 70s.

There will be a change on Thursday night. While during the day most of us will be dry, a cold front then swings in overnight Thursday into Friday. This will spark a broken line of thunderstorms that will carry into the early morning hours Friday.

Friday

Rain and thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday will be scattered so not everyone will see the rain. However, this will be the best chance we have this week to see measurable rain. Those who see a thunderstorm could get a quick 0.50" of rain. Thunderstorms will have gusty winds and isolated heavy rain.

You can always track any showers or storms in Mid-Michigan using our Interactive Radar.

The thunderstorms will last through the morning commute before tapering off to light showers Friday afternoon. Highs on Friday will reach the upper 70s.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.