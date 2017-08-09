A few more clouds, but staying pleasant Wednesday

Tuesday was certainly a winner of a day in Mid-Michigan with warm temperatures and mostly sunny skies. Beyond a few isolated areas of rain in our northeastern areas, we stayed dry and beyond another very slim chance, we should stay dry again today in most areas.

Today & Tonight

Skies are generally clear this morning around Mid-Michigan and we're off to another dry start. Temperatures aren't as chilly as yesterday morning, but still very pleasant with readings in the 50s and 60s.

Overall, today will be similar in a lot of ways to our Tuesday. We'll have a slight chance of a stray shower but most areas will be staying dry, so definitely don't plan your day around that chance. If anything does develop, it will fade as we lose the heating of the day.

Highs will be nearly the same as well, with a jump of around 1-3 degrees expected for our afternoon highs, with highs expected to be in the lower 80s for most. Humidity values will remain low as dew points stick in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Expect a mostly sunny start to the day, but an increase in high cloud cover later on this afternoon. The increased cloud cover will be the biggest change between today and yesterday. Even so, the evening hours should still be pleasant.

Overnight lows will be warmer than the last few nights with upper 50s and lower 60s expected.

