Storms creep back in during the second half

After a cool start to the week temperatures returned to average yesterday and it was gorgeous with plenty of sunshine. Today was almost identical the only difference were a few more clouds and temperatures a few degrees warmer. There remains a slim chance for rain this evening, but the better chance for showers comes at the end of the work week.

Overnight

The few rouge showers and thunderstorms that we saw on Wednesday evening are now history. We'll be left with partly cloudy skies overnight, with overall pleasant temperatures dipping into the low 60s and upper 50s.

Even so, you may want to at least opt for a fan to keep the air moving. Little to no wind overnight will leave the air feeling a bit stagnant.

Thursday

Tomorrow will be another mostly dry day, but as we head into the second half of the work week our chances for rain increase. Thursday will follow the same pattern we will be dry for the first half of the day with a very slim chance of afternoon showers and storms.

Most of us will be dry through the day on Thursday with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be cooler with highs reaching into the upper 70s.

There will be a change on Thursday evening and Thursday night. While during the day most of us will be dry, a cold front then swings in overnight Thursday into Friday. This will spark a broken line of thunderstorms that will carry into the early morning hours Friday.

Friday

Rain and thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday will be scattered so not everyone will see the rain. However, this will be the best chance we have this week to see measurable rain. Those who see a thunderstorm could get a quick 0.50" of rain. Thunderstorms will have gusty winds and isolated heavy rain.

You can always track any showers or storms in Mid-Michigan using our Interactive Radar.

The thunderstorms will last through the morning commute before tapering off to light showers Friday afternoon. Highs on Friday will reach the upper 70s.

