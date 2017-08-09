U of M hospitals named among top in the nation

A Michigan health system has been named among the top hospitals in the country.

A new report ranks University of Michigan hospitals as No. 6 in the nation and No. 1 in the state, putting it on the Honor Roll.

The recognition comes from an annual U.S. News and World Report which ranks hospitals based on patient care, patient safety, clinical resources and family involvement.

This is the 25th consecutive year U of M Health System has been nationally recognized for their performance.

Michigan Medicine also ranked in the top 10 nationally for specialty areas such as gynecology, cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, as well as neurology and neurosurgery.

