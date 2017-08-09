Flint native receives golden buzzer on 'America's Got Talent'

A Flint native is proof that everyone deserves a second chance.

Johnny Manuel was back to slay on Tuesday evening’s episode of “America’s Got Talent.” Manuel sang Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing” last month for his first performance on the reality TV5 show.

This week, he chose Stevie Wonder’s “Lately.”

Manuel received a standing ovation from the audience and former Spice Girl turned judge Mel B, his rendition didn’t impress Simon Cowell.

“I’m going to be slightly against the others because I think you missed the point by singing a Stevie Wonder song. There’s no better way to sing that song than how Stevie Wonder sings it. So, with all the trills and everything, I thought it was quite annoying,” Cowell said.

Cowell’s comment received a “boo” from the audience, but he went on to say he liked it when Manuel did something the judges wouldn’t expect.

Cowell gave Manuel a second chance.

“Just give me 30 seconds of the song you sang before – ‘I Have Nothing,’” Cowell said referring to last month’s performance.

It paid off.

“Honestly, you are one of the best singers in this competition – so thank you,” Cowell said following the performance.

Impressed with Manuel’s ability to “be ready for every situation” and pull of an a cappella on the spot, judge Seal gave him the ultimate prize – hitting the golden buzzer and sending Manuel straight into the live shows.

“You hit notes I can only dream of,” Seal said.

Watch Johnny Manuel's performance here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.