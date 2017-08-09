Meijer recalling infant, toddler swimsuits due to choking hazard

Meijer is recalling more than 22,000 swimsuits for newborns, infants and toddlers due to a choking hazard.

The recall involves the Wave Zone one-piece, zip-back swimsuit, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Meijer has received 11 reports of the snaps detaching from the back on the swimsuit, posing a choking hazard for children.

The swimsuits have a zipper on the back and four snaps on the bottom and were sold in four colors: blue and gray with a shark on the front; white and navy stripes with an anchor pattern; pink and teal with a strawberry on the front; pink arms with a multi-colored fish pattern.

They were sold in sizes: 0-3m, 3-6m, 6-9m, 12m, 18m, and 24m. “Wave Zone” and “Made in China” are printed on the inner collar.

The tracking number located on the sewn-in label on the inner side seam is “NOV 2016 021-14328.”

The swimwear was sold in Meijer stores located in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin from January 2017 through July 2017 for about $14.

Parents are urged to stop using the recalled swimsuits and return them to the customer service desk at any Meijer store for a full refund.

For more information on the recall, click here.

