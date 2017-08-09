Meijer recalling infant, toddler swimsuits due to choking hazard - WNEM TV 5

Meijer recalling infant, toddler swimsuits due to choking hazard

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: CPSC Source: CPSC
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WNEM) -

Meijer is recalling more than 22,000 swimsuits for newborns, infants and toddlers due to a choking hazard.

The recall involves the Wave Zone one-piece, zip-back swimsuit, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Meijer has received 11 reports of the snaps detaching from the back on the swimsuit, posing a choking hazard for children.

The swimsuits have a zipper on the back and four snaps on the bottom and were sold in four colors: blue and gray with a shark on the front; white and navy stripes with an anchor pattern; pink and teal with a strawberry on the front; pink arms with a multi-colored fish pattern.

They were sold in sizes: 0-3m, 3-6m, 6-9m, 12m, 18m, and 24m. “Wave Zone” and “Made in China” are printed on the inner collar.

The tracking number located on the sewn-in label on the inner side seam is “NOV 2016 021-14328.”

The swimwear was sold in Meijer stores located in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin from January 2017 through July 2017 for about $14.  

Parents are urged to stop using the recalled swimsuits and return them to the customer service desk at any Meijer store for a full refund.

For more information on the recall, click here

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.