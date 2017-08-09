Just for fun: Preparing for the eclipse? Sky cover for August 21st over last ten years

The solar eclipse of 2017 is just under two weeks away! We won't be in the path of totality but Mid-Michigan will be able to see around 80% of the sun covered as the eclipse happens.

While it's far too early for a reliable cloud forecast (don't worry about any forecasts claiming your area will be cloudy just yet), we can take a look back at the last ten years just for fun to see how our sky cover luck has been on August 21st.

When examining the last ten years, Saginaw, Flint, Bad Axe, and Houghton Lake were the stations chosen to get a good look at the entire area.

Days were broken down between partly sunny or better conditions against mostly cloudy or worse. Sky cover is highly variable through the day of course, so the sky coverage that was seen a majority of the day was chosen.

After looking at data from each station from 2007-2016, it appears August 21st is a 50/50 split for us here in Mid-Michigan. All four stations reported five days of partly sunny or better conditions along with five days of mostly cloudy or worse conditions.

If we were able to pick the best day from the last ten years to copy and paste for this year's eclipse, it would be August 21st in 2008 where all four locations had very little cloud cover and temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

The worst day for viewing would've been in 2007, which was a day we were all socked underneath overcast skies and temperatures were on the cooler side in the 60s and low 70s.

For those curious, the average temperatures for August 21st over the last ten years have been around the middle 70s to low 80s.

As we get closer to eclipse day, cloud cover will be examined under a microscope, especially the week of the event. But try not to sweat it out until we get at least a week out from the event, and more so a few days from it. That's when things will really start to become clear (hopefully literally) for those wanting to get a good view.

Like always, we'll keep an eye on it in the First Warn 5 Weather Center!

