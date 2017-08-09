Chief to meet with Michigan officer involved in throat-grab

The leader of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety will meet with an officer accused of grabbing a man by the neck before deciding how the department should respond.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports the family of 20-year-old Diante Churchwell filed a complaint through the Metropolitan Kalamazoo Branch of the NAACP.

The family alleges Churchwell went to assist his teenage brother when he heard he was being arrested July 10. The family says Churchwell was grabbed by the throat and arrested after asking officers why they were arresting his brother.

Police allege Churchwell aggressively approached officers. Both brothers were later released by police.

Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Jeff Hadley said Tuesday an internal investigation is complete. He says he still needs to meet with the officer to discuss the matter per union rules.

