Plans for new Delta Saginaw Center moving forward

Plans for the new Delta College Saginaw Center are moving forward.

The college received construction authorization in the 2018 fiscal year budget for the State of Michigan. The project budget for the Saginaw Center is $12.7 million with a 50/50 funding split between the State of Michigan and Delta.

The new center will be built in the 300 block of East Genesee Avenue (at Franklin, Tuscola, and Baum) and is expected to open in August 2019.

It will replace Delta’s Ricker Center in Buena Vista Township. That center will remain open until the Saginaw Center is complete.

“This investment in current and future students living and working in Saginaw County will increase their level of access to higher education,” said Dr. Jean Goodnow, Delta College President. “The new Saginaw Center will create a pathway for more residents to enter the career pipeline.”

Currently, Delta has three off-campus centers, the Saginaw Ricker Center, Midland Center and Bay City Planetarium and Learning Center.

