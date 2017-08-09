Snoop Dogg to perform at private Flint medical marijuana club

La-da-da-da-dahh, it’s a doggy dog world.

Rap legend Snoop Dogg will drop it like it’s hot on Sept. 10 for a performance inside the Vehicle City Social located at 3166 Comer Street.

The private, paid membership club is a location where medical marijuana card holders can come together and smoke, socialize, eat food and listen to music.

Let’s be blunt, we can assume Snoop will “Smoke the Weed.”

Doors open at 9 p.m. but there is no word on when the rapper will take the stage.

General admission tickets are $100 each with VIP meet-and-greet tickets going for $200.

