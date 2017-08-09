Snoop Dogg to perform at private Flint medical marijuana club - WNEM TV 5

Snoop Dogg to perform at private Flint medical marijuana club

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

La-da-da-da-dahh, it’s a doggy dog world.

Rap legend Snoop Dogg will drop it like it’s hot on Sept. 10 for a performance inside the Vehicle City Social located at 3166 Comer Street.

The private, paid membership club is a location where medical marijuana card holders can come together and smoke, socialize, eat food and listen to music.

Let’s be blunt, we can assume Snoop will “Smoke the Weed.”

Doors open at 9 p.m. but there is no word on when the rapper will take the stage.

General admission tickets are $100 each with VIP meet-and-greet tickets going for $200. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.