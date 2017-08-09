#WantedWednesday: Searching for Travis Sturgeon - WNEM TV 5

#WantedWednesday: Searching for Travis Sturgeon

Posted: Updated:
Source: Midland Police Dept. Source: Midland Police Dept.
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

He’s wanted on two misdemeanor warrants, and he’s the subject of this week’s #WantedWednesday.

Midland Police are asking for your help tracking down 33-year-old Travis Allen Sturgeon.

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<

He is 5’11” and weighs 180 pounds. Sturgeon has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

He’s wanted on two misdemeanor warrants out of the 75th district court. The first is for disorderly conduct and the second is for simple assault.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Midland Police Department at (989) 839-4713.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.