WantedWednesday: Searching for Travis Sturgeon

He’s wanted on two misdemeanor warrants, and he’s the subject of this week’s #WantedWednesday.

Midland Police are asking for your help tracking down 33-year-old Travis Allen Sturgeon.

He is 5’11” and weighs 180 pounds. Sturgeon has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

He’s wanted on two misdemeanor warrants out of the 75th district court. The first is for disorderly conduct and the second is for simple assault.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Midland Police Department at (989) 839-4713.

