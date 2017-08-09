Breaking: Missing Saginaw County boy has been located

The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office reports that a missing boy has been located and is safe.

Jourdano Delgado, 7, walked away from home in the area of Lansing and Brady Streets in Chesaning on August 9.

Deputies report he was found shortly before 3 p.m.

No other details have been released.

