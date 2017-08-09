Breaking: Missing Saginaw County boy has been located - WNEM TV 5

Breaking: Missing Saginaw County boy has been located

Posted: Updated:
Jourdano Delgado Jourdano Delgado
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office reports that a missing boy has been located and is safe.

Jourdano Delgado, 7, walked away from home in the area of Lansing and Brady Streets in Chesaning on August 9.

Deputies report he was found shortly before 3 p.m.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.