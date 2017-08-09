Midland man arrested for child sexually abusive material

A Midland man has been arrested, accused of downloading child sexually abusive materials.

Michigan State Police, along with the FBI and other groups announced the arrest of Christopher Roland Cull, 35.

Cull was arrested following an investigation and seizure of digital evidence from his home.

The investigation began when it was learned that Cull was downloading and sharing child sexually abusive materials from the internet, according to MSP.

Cull was arraigned on charges of receipt and possession of child sexually abusive materials.

If you have any information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyperTipLine at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.

