WB M-58 in Saginaw County back open after motorcycle crash - WNEM TV 5

WB M-58 in Saginaw County back open after motorcycle crash

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Westbound M-58 (State Street) is back open after a motorcycle crash in Saginaw County.

The crash happened after Hemmeter Road and caused two lanes to close Wednesday afternoon.

The incident has since been cleared, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

