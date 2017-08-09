Police: Woman crashes into two trucks before stopping in MSP's lawn

A 68-year-old woman struck two trucks before stopping her vehicle in the front lawn of a Michigan State Police post, according to police.

The crash happened about 1 p.m. on Aug. 8 in Roscommon Township.

Michigan State Police observed the crash from inside the Houghton Lake State Police post and responded immediately.

The woman was driving west on W. Lake City Road and failed to stop at a red traffic light, police said.

She entered the intersection at W. Lake City Road and N. Harrison Road and struck a Roscommon County Road Commission truck, police said.

The road commission driver was traveling south on N. Harrison Road and had a green traffic signal.

After striking the road commission truck, the woman continued through the intersection striking a Ford F-150 before coming to a rest in the front lawn of the MSP post, police said.

The Ford F-150 was stopped on W. Lake City Road waiting for the light to turn green.

Two of the drivers were transported to local medical care facilities for their injuries. Police do not believe the injuries are life-threatening.

Police do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

