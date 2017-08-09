TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of Saginaw Road in Midland County closed due - WNEM TV 5

TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of Saginaw Road in Midland County closed due to crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Saginaw Road is closed between Eastman and Orchard in Midland County due to a crash.

Drivers should avoid the area.

The crash happened about 3:45 p.m.

TV5 will update once more information is available.

