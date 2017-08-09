Neighbor concerned about flowing water in abandoned house

On the crowded streets of the inner city, abandoned and blighted homes are a dime a dozen.

One local man said he can't ignore the house sitting across the street from his anymore. The structure is abandoned, but its problems go deeper than that.

He said a broken or stolen water valve has allowed the house to flood for days, but the city won't do anything to stop it.

Eddie Nordstrom said water has been spewing into the Flint basement for a while.

"Over a week now that I know of and I've called the water company too," Nordstrom said.

Nordstrom is a manager for a rental property across the street. He said the house on Cronk is abandoned. He called the Flint Water Department to try to stop the flooding.

"They said they would try to get someone out here, but because they were not sure about the address and the house because the address is missing and I wasn't sure about it. And they couldn't promise me nothing," Nordstrom said.

Nordstrom said he told the city he would meet them at the property and show them where it is located since the address sign is missing, but no luck.

When he sees the mess he thinks about the high cost of water in the city.

"Dollar signs and the high cost of why Flint residents had to pay outstanding water bills," Nordstrom said.

You can hear the water running from outside the house.

TV5 found the address of the house on Google and called the city water department, but there was no answer. TV5 went to the water department to ask the tough questions.

City workers denied answering any questions, but said they would check out the property.

Nordstrom said the house is a safety risk and costing the struggling city money.

"I hope they come turn the water off and tear it down," Nordstrom said.

