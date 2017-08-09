Women seek help getting rid of bat infestation in house

One local woman's home is full of things that really do go bump in the night - bats.

Now she is asking for help getting them out.

Bernice Pretzer said when the sun goes down bats fill her home, but she can't afford the repairs needed to keep the critters out.

"I thought I was going to have a heart attack," said Patricia Ballard, Pretzer's mom.

Ballard said she is being pushed out of her own home by the unwanted guests. They force her to spend some nights in her car.

It all started a week ago. Ballard said three bats have been flying around the house.

"Scared. Not having no way of getting any help. I've called everywhere," Ballard said.

Pretzer is doing what she can to help out, but she said they both are on a fixed income. They're hoping someone can patch up the holes near the attic that give bats easy access to their home.

"She is scared to even sit in here after that. She's been up all night. She hasn't had any sleep," Pretzer said.

Pretzer said the bats come and go as they please.

The mother and daughter duo said this is a problem that isn't going away.

"If we don't get help she's probably not going to be able to sleep in the house anymore," Pretzer said.

As for Ballard, she said she would give anything to spend a restful night in her own bedroom - something that won't happen as long as bats terrorize her house.

"It's not easy to live like this," Ballard said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.