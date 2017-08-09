Waste management: Garbage can controversy a misunderstanding

A local man is demanding answers after his surveillance camera caught what appears to be two sticky-fingered garbage men swiping his trash cans.

John Payne said the video was captured at his business along M-20 and shows the garbage men empty his trash containers, put them into the back of the truck and drive away.

Waste management insists the whole thing is one big misunderstanding.

"I got upset," Payne said.

Payne said he couldn't hold his anger back after watching a surveillance video of what appears to be waste management workers taking his garbage bins.

Payne said he contacted waste management right away.

"I gave her my address, my zip code, my city, my township and what I got was, well nobody has picked up your trash because I'm not on a list," Payne said.

By list he means service route.

Payne claims he then contacted township officials.

"We called waste management two times to get put on the list because the trash pick-ups taken out of the taxes on the property on this corner and the township supervisor had called them and said 'you're all set,'" Payne said.

Payne said he owns three properties in Greendale Township, but he's been having issues with waste management since May.

Tom Horton, a spokesperson for waste management, said this is a huge misunderstanding.

"I think what we have here is a classic situation where a customer had an issue happen, reached out to us before we were able to make contact with one another. There was confusion about what had occurred," Horton said.

Horton said this is a commercial property and they do not have any commercial service routes in the township, which explains why Payne has not been getting his trash picked up.

"So we don't even provide that kind of service under our existing contract there. So when someone says they haven't been picked up, they would not be picked up," Horton said.

Waste management said Payne will receive two replacement garbage bins on Thursday.

