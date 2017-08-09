SVSU Men's soccer picked as GLIAC favorite

UNIVERSITY CENTER -- The Saginaw Valley State University Men's Soccer team has been picked as the favorite for the upcoming 2017 season in the annual GLIAC Preseason Coaches' Poll.

The Cardinals, ranked No. 19 in the United Coaches' Preseason Poll, garnered 33 points with four first-place votes to claim the top spot. League newcomer Davenport received 29 points with a pair of first-place nods to finish second while Tiffin had 28 points with a first-place nod to finish third.

2017 GLIAC Men's Soccer Preseason Poll Results

Format: Rank. Team - Total Votes (First Place Votes)

1. Saginaw Valley - 33 (4)

2. Davenport - 29 (2)

3. Tiffin - 28 (1)

4. Northwood - 21

5. Northern Michigan - 15

6. Ashland - 14

7. Purdue Northwest - 7

