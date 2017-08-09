Authorities identify body found July 4 in Lake Michigan

Northern Michigan authorities have identified the man whose body was discovered more than a month ago in a heavy coat in Lake Michigan.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports Wednesday the 67-year-old man from Washington, D.C., died of an apparent suicide. He was found by a charter boat captain on July 4 about a mile (1.61 kilometers) from Leland Harbor in Leelanau County, a popular summer destination.

Sheriff Mike Borkovich says Washington detectives recently contacted his office after a friend of the man had reported him missing. Investigators and medical examiners confirmed the body was that of the missing man.

Officers say they believe he stayed at a resort in the Ludington area, where he bought a small rubber boat. That was found floating near the body.

