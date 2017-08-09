MAE: Lock in propane prices now

The Michigan Agency for Energy is encouraging propane customers to lock in their fuel prices before the heating season.

“U.S. propane supplies are noticeably below last year’s levels, putting upward pressure on prices. It pays to sign contracts now – instead of waiting until the winter when demand is higher,” said Valerie Brader, MAE’s executive director. “Doing it soon can result in significant savings.”

More than 8 percent of households in Michigan use propane to heat their homes, according to MAE

The national propane supplies are 24.8 percent lower than last year, according to reports by the U.S. Department of Energy.

