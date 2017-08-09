Frankenmuth theatre group to perform 'Why Do Fools Fall In Love'

The Muth Community Players will perform the jukebox musical "Why Do Fools Fall In Love."

The musical is about an impromptu bachelorette party for the character Millie.

It includes hit songs from the '60s such as "You Don't Have to Say You Love Me" and "Hey There Lonely Boy."

You can catch the performance at 7 p.m. Aug. 18 and 19 at the Bronner Performing Arts Center, 525 E. Genesee St. in Frankenmuth.

Tickets cost $10.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.