Police investigate 2 burglaries in Caro

Police are investigating two burglaries that happened in Caro.

The burglaries happened last Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning on the 1200 block of E. Caro Road.

The unknown suspects broke into Country Carriage Floral and Tubby's Spas and Pools, police said.

If you have any information on these burglaries contact officer Fowler at mfowler@carocity.net or officer Gaiser at rgaiser@carocity.net.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.