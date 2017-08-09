Sports fans warned against leaving valuables in vehicles

Fans attending sporting events in downtown Detroit are being reminded not to leave valuables in plain view when parking in lots and on side streets.

Warning advisories will be placed on vehicles Thursday afternoon outside Comerica Park during the Detroit Tigers baseball game.

Help Eliminate Auto Thefts -- a community education and prevention program -- is working with Detroit police, Wayne State University's Center for Urban Studies and members of AmeriCorps on the effort.

Fans leaving valuables in plain view will find the advisories when they return to their vehicles after the game. The advisories will be marked with the items that can be seen and their estimated monetary value.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.