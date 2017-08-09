Former baseball players relive glory days with fantasy camp

The Dow Diamond usually plays host to the champion Great Lakes Loons, but on Wednesday it was fans who got a chance to take the field in a unique contest.

"Live out a dream a lot of guys aren't able to do," said Sean Hoffman, shortstop for the team 'Less Filling.'

It was a dream come true for the Miller Lite Fantasy Camp.

"For folks that have played competitively, whether high school or college or even Little League, the opportunity to step out onto a professional field, in the locker rooms, in field and BP, getting a feel for how baseball is for the professionals," said Chris Mundhenk, vice president of marketing for the Loons.

The one night event pitted the team Less Filling against the team Great Taste. The names reflected the game sponsor Miller Lite.

The teams were made up of baseball fans from all over the region.

Hoffman said the game brought back memories.

"Played a little college baseball so it kinda brought me back to that and been to a lot of Loons games and it's exciting," Hoffman said.

Brenden Kubla, shortstop for Great Taste, said it was a night he won't soon forget.

"It was fun to get the rust off and play a little bit. Obviously, you're not half the player you think you are, but it's still fun to get out and meet a couple guys and play the game," Kubla said.

For the 20 fans that had the chance to play, they said it was pretty amazing to hear the announcer call their name at the ballpark.

"The competition is a bunch of old guys reliving their glory days so you can't say the competition is great, but it's a lot of fun to be out there," Kubla said.

The game was free for the players' families and friends, making it a night to remember for everyone there.

