Fluoride leak reported at local water plant

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Emergency crews responded to a chemical leak at a local water plant. 

It happened just before midnight at the Bay Area Water Treatment Plant on Euclid Avenue in Bay County's Bangor Township. 

We're told it was a small fluoride leak and no one was in danger. 

