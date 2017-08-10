Mom’s back-to-school pic goes viral

As most parents will tell you, they love spending time with their kids. However, there is a certain feeling of relief when seeing that yellow school bus pull up for the first time at the beginning of the school year.

That means no more screaming kids, constant arguments, and quite possibly, much more peace and quiet.

Jena Willingham, an Alabama mother of three, posted a photo on her Facebook page with the caption: “Happy First Day of School everyone!” which we think pretty much hits the nail on the head on how parents feel.

In the pic, Willingham is seen floating in a pool, while her three children stare intensely at their mother. At the time of this article, the post has more than 10,000 shares.

Well, like they say, all good things must come to an end, and that includes summer vacation (just not for the parents.)

