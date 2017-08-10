Mid-Michigan counties beating state average vaccination rate

Whether to vaccinate your school children is a hot-button issue for parents.

Schools for K-12 in Mid-Michigan's biggest counties are beating the state vaccination average in this respect. Numbers from the State Department of Health and Human Services show Bay, Saginaw, and Genesee Counties all have a better than 95-percent average - with Midland topping all of them at 97 percent.

The state average is 94-percent.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends at least a 95-percent vaccination rate, which is considered the threshold necessary for "herd immunity" against a disease.

Herd immunity comes from the idea that the more people who are vaccinated, the fewer opportunities a disease has to spread.

To see immunization rates in your county, click here.

