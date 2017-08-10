CMU student spends summer internship processing skulls

Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >
A 53-year-old man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a minivan.More >
A 53-year-old man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a minivan.More >
Jamoneishia Merritt, 11, has not been given a mirror to look at the severe damage done to her face and neck.More >
Jamoneishia Merritt, 11, has not been given a mirror to look at the severe damage done to her face and neck.More >
Walmart has condemned a display inside one of its stores that appeared to market firearms as back-to-school items.More >
Walmart has condemned a display inside one of its stores that appeared to market firearms as back-to-school items.More >
Northern Michigan authorities have identified the man whose body was discovered more than a month ago in a heavy coat in Lake Michigan.More >
Northern Michigan authorities have identified the man whose body was discovered more than a month ago in a heavy coat in Lake Michigan.More >
A local man is demanding answers after his surveillance camera caught what appears to be two sticky-fingered garbage men swiping his trash cans.More >
A local man is demanding answers after his surveillance camera caught what appears to be two sticky-fingered garbage men swiping his trash cans.More >
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >
An Alabama mom is making a splash around the world for having a little fun as her kids head back to school.More >
An Alabama mom is making a splash around the world for having a little fun as her kids head back to school.More >
A woman has been accused of pretending to be a doctor and falsely claiming her preschool-age son had terminal cancer so he could receive unnecessary hospital care and opioids.More >
A woman has been accused of pretending to be a doctor and falsely claiming her preschool-age son had terminal cancer so he could receive unnecessary hospital care and opioids.More >
Arkansas highway officials shut down westbound lanes of a cross-country interstate for four hours so crews could pick up pizza.More >
Arkansas highway officials shut down westbound lanes of a cross-country interstate for four hours so crews could pick up pizza.More >