CMU student spends summer internship processing skulls

Central Michigan University senior Ashley Blackburn processes skulls as part of her self-created internship at the University of Groningen’s museum in The Netherlands. (Source: CMU)

A local college student spent her summer working with early human skulls and artifacts in an internship she created herself.

“The skulls. They speak to me,” Ashley Blackburn said.

The Central Michigan University senior spent her summer at the museum for the University of Groningen in The Netherlands learning about hominin skulls and early human tools.

The Gladwin native was the first intern at the university’s museum and worked closely with her advisors for nearly two years to develop her study abroad trip.

Blackburn said she knew as early as her freshman year that she was going to study abroad. For her internship, Blackburn cleaned, labeled, and recorded pieces of skulls and endocranial casts from early humans.

The public history major has minors in anthropology and museum studies. Her career goal is to become a research archivist.

CMU Study Abroad offers more than 150 programs in 40 different host countries.

More than 600 students embark on study abroad trips every year.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.