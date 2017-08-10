Michigan man sets himself on fire trying to exterminate bees - WNEM TV 5

Michigan man sets himself on fire trying to exterminate bees

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (AP) -

Authorities say a 46-year-old man accidentally set himself on fire while trying to exterminate bees in an underground hive in southwestern Michigan.

The Cass County Sheriff's Department says a neighbor was able to put out the fire by the time authorities arrived Wednesday at the injured man's home in the Dowagiac area, about 160 miles west of Detroit.

The man was airlifted to a hospital in Kalamazoo for treatment. Details about his condition weren't immediately released.

The accident is under investigation.

