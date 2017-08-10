Sun & clouds, rain chances return late

It's been a pleasant week so far in Mid-Michigan as we head into the second half, things continue to be dry for most, which may not be welcomed news for some. If you're hoping for the rain, chances aren't a sure thing, but we at least have a chances increase late tonight and into tomorrow.

Today & Tonight

Another hot summer day here in Mid-Michigan. A mix of sun and clouds on tap for today with warm temps and a little more in the way of humidity.

Temperatures this afternoon are working their way into the 80s and highs today will have most of the region into lower to middle 80s. Dew points are expected to be in the upper 50s and lower 60s, so humidity levels will be noticeable, but should still be tolerable for today.

Rain chances are slim this afternoon even with some rain to our west. The best chance for showers will be later on this evening in the western counties with other areas likely having to wait until the overnight hours to see and rain. Expect to remain mainly dry again today, with only a slim chance of a shower or storm in our northern and western counties this afternoon.

Overnight lows should settle into the lower 60s tonight, with humidity gradually creeping up as we head into tomorrow. A few showers and storms will be possible overnight, but the scattered nature will likely lead to many missing out.

With warm temperatures today, be sure to check out the Marine Forecast for the Saginaw Bay!

Friday

Scattered rain will be possible for the morning commute Friday, but should end during the morning hours. Before heading out you can always look for rain using the First Warn 5 Interactive Radar.

We'll likely get a break from the rain once the morning activity ends, and depending on how much we can destabilize in the afternoon, we'll have a chance for scattered thunderstorms after the lunch hour.

We've been pretty fortunate in the humidity department the last few days, but it looks like dew points will be in the middle 60s for most folks tomorrow, which is getting up into the uncomfortable range. Highs on Friday will be around 80° once again.

For Friday night, things will begin drying out and humidity will begin to fall and keep falling into Saturday. Temperatures for Friday evening plans will be in the 70s early, before falling into the 60s for overnight lows.

Saturday & Sunday

Things look great for the weekend and after a muggy day tomorrow, things will be quite pleasant for Saturday and Sunday.

Skies will be a bit cloudier on Saturday with mostly overcast conditions to start the day, but we do expect improvement in those skies by the evening hours with more sunshine to end the day. A stray shower may occur during the afternoon Saturday, but chances are incredibly low right now. Of course, we'll keep you posted on that if anything changes.

Temperatures Saturday will be in the middle 70s with a light wind out of the northwest.

Sunday we continue to clear the clouds out, with partly to mostly sunny skies through the second half of the weekend. With our added sunshine, highs will jump into the upper 70s for most, with that cool northwest wind persisting.

For a look at the next seven days, check out your First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

