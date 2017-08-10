Sun & clouds Thursday, rain chances return late

It's been a pleasant week so far in Mid-Michigan and as we enter the second half, things continue to look dry for most, which may not be welcomed news for some. If you're hoping for the rain, while rain chances aren't a sure thing, we at least have a chance late tonight and to end the workweek.

Today & Tonight

Beyond some passing clouds and a few areas of fog, we're off to a quiet start in Mid-Michigan this morning. Temperatures continue to reside at very comfortable levels, with readings in the 50s and 60s greeting you as you head out the door today.

Skies will be a mix of sun & clouds through today, which should guide our temperatures into the upper 70s to lower 80s again this afternoon for highs. Dew points are expected to be in the upper 50s and lower 60s, so humidity levels should be tolerable again today.

Rain chances will be highest later on this evening in the western counties with other areas likely waiting until the overnight. Most will remain dry again today, with only a slim chance of a shower in our northern counties this afternoon.

Overnight lows should settle into the 60s tonight, with humidity gradually creeping up as we head into tomorrow. A few showers and storms will be possible overnight, but the scattered nature will likely lead to many missing out.

Friday

Scattered rain will be possible for the morning commute, but should end during the morning hours. We'll likely get a break once it ends, and depending on how much we can destabilize in the afternoon, we'll have a chance for scattered thunderstorms.

We've been pretty fortunate in the humidity department the last few days, but it looks like dew points will be in the middle 60s for most tomorrow, which is getting up into the uncomfortable range. Highs on Friday will be around 80 once again.

By Friday night, things will begin drying out and humidity will keep falling into Saturday. Temperatures for Friday evening plans will be in the 70s early, before falling into the 60s for overnight lows.

