Michigan health chief fighting to clear his name in Flint water crisis

The Flint water crisis put many officials, both elected and appointed, on notice that they could be held accountable for what happened to the city's water and residents. Now, one official is fighting to clear his name.

The head of the State Health Department wants prosecutors to release more evidence int he case against him.

Nick Lyon is one of the people charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of an 85-year-old Genesee Township man who had legionnaire's disease.

Some health officials aid Lyon waited too long to inform the public about the legionnaire's outbreak of 2014 and 2015. Many experts believe the outbreak was caused by the water crisis.

Now, Lyon's attorney wants a judge to subpoena the man's doctor and make prosecutors hand over any evidence they've collected.

