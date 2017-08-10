Judge dismisses lawsuit against Flint mayor - WNEM TV 5

Judge dismisses lawsuit against Flint mayor

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver (Source: WNEM) Flint Mayor Karen Weaver (Source: WNEM)
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit against the mayor that accused her of taking advantage of the Flint water crisis. 

A former city administrator filed the lawsuit against Mayor Karen Weaver last year. 

Natasha Henderson said she was fired after claiming Weaver tried to redirect money to her political fund from a Flint water charity.

The claim has not been proven, and according to The Detroit News, the judge said there was no evidence Weaver knew about it when she fired Henderson. 

