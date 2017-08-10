Judge dismisses lawsuit against Flint mayor

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit against the mayor that accused her of taking advantage of the Flint water crisis.

A former city administrator filed the lawsuit against Mayor Karen Weaver last year.

Natasha Henderson said she was fired after claiming Weaver tried to redirect money to her political fund from a Flint water charity.

The claim has not been proven, and according to The Detroit News, the judge said there was no evidence Weaver knew about it when she fired Henderson.

