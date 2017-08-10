Report: Michigan is 9th most lenient state on DUI

Drunk driving results in roughly 1 million arrests nationally each year, but Michigan appears to be slacking.

According to a new study from WalletHub, the state has one of the least aggressive stances toward driving under the influence - ranking 9th in the country along with Pennsylvania.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports drunk driving claims the lives of roughly 10,000 people per year and was blamed for 29 percent of deadly vehicle crashes in 2015.

While Michigan is one of 37 states that mandate alcohol-abuse assessment and/or treatment following a conviction for DUI, it gets low grades for lack of criminal penalties and prevention.

DUI Penalty in Michigan (1=Strictest; 25=Avg.):

12th – Minimum Jail Time (1st offense)

16th – Minimum Jail Time (2nd offense)

21st – How Long Old DUI Factors into Penalties

23rd – Administrative License Suspension

16th – Minimum Fine (1st offense)

18th – Minimum Fine (2nd offense)

11th – Average Insurance Rate Increase After DUI

WalletHub reports drunk driving results in $44 billion in economic damage each year.

See the full report here.

