BREAKING: I-75 in Monroe County closed due to barricaded gunman

Both northbound and southbound I-75 are closed near the Michigan-Ohio border as Michigan State Police attempt to negotiate with a barricaded gunman in a vehicle.

Northbound I-75 is closed at Luna Pier in Monroe County, and southbound is closed at South Otter Creek Road.

Michigan State Police report hostage negotiators are talking with the suspect.

WDIV/Clickondetroit reports that the situation started in Oakland County, near Pontiac, when deputies responded to a call about a suicidal man. That sparked a chase with the man's vehicle coming to a stop near Gaynier Road by Luna Pier on southbound I-75.

The man is reportedly on Facebook talking about harming himself and police officers. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Drivers are being asked to use US-23. Vehicles that were stuck on I-75 have been moved off the highway. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Metro South troopers are on I 75 near Gaynier with a Barricaded gunman in vehicle. Both N/B and S/B I-75 are closed at this time. pic.twitter.com/viuJGeyVk9 — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) August 10, 2017

. Hostage negotiators are speaking with the suspect at this time. Avoid the area as traffic will become an issue as this incident continues. — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) August 10, 2017

.MSP is continuing to negotiate with this suspect. We are working on turning around anyone still stuck on the freeway. Right now use US 23! pic.twitter.com/lnHGiQAPcs — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) August 10, 2017

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.