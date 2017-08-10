Petition started to keep convicted child abuser behind bars

A petition to keep a convicted child abuser behind pars is circulating in Mid-Michigan.

Wyatt's Law is named after a Wyatt Rewoldt, a young boy left with permanent disabilities after he was violently shaken as an infant. The bill would create a public registry for child abusers, much like a sex offender registry.

In 2015, Rachel Edwards pleaded no contest to 2nd degree child abuse. Edwards was the girlfriend of the boy’s father.

Now, Wyatt’s mother, Erica Hammel of St. Clair Shores, is starting a petition to keep Edwards behind bars.

“We had the first parole hearing last summer and I found out she was denied this past December. Now she is unfortunately up again for March of 2018,” Hammel wrote in the petition on change.org.

On Thursday, Aug. 10, Hammel will present the petition before officials at the Michigan Department of Corrections while addressing the parole board in Lansing.

Hammel said Edwards had been convicted of child abuse twice before on another child. She said she wished she knew the woman had a history of abuse before letting her son be around her.

“She deserves the max sentence of 10 years. Wyatt struggles every day because of what she did. I ask that the parole board please deny her parole. She is a danger to society,” Hammel wrote.

More than 13,600 people have signed the petition as of Thursday. To read or sign the petition, click here.

