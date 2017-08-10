Crews respond to electrical fire at Lapeer Kroger - WNEM TV 5

Crews respond to electrical fire at Lapeer Kroger

LAPEER, MI (WNEM) -

Firefighters are on the scene of a small electrical fire at the Kroger in Lapeer.

It happened Thursday morning at the store, located at 540 S Main St.

TV5 was told no one was hurt, and there were no flames, just smoke.

