BREAKING: Flint pharmacy ordered to stop doling out 'Holy Trinity' drugs

A Flint pharmacy has been ordered to stop doling out prescription drugs often labeled as the 'Holy Trinity."

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) served All American Pharmacy, LLC with an order suspending the license to dispense controlled substances.

See the order here by clicking here

LARA alleges All American was among the highest-volume dispensers in Michigan of commonly abused and diverted controlled substances.

The prescription medications often labeled under the "The Holy Trinity," or a drug regimen that includes at least an opioid, a benzodiazepine, and carisoprodol. All American was specifically cited for overprescribing alprazolam, carisoprodol, and codeine cough syrup.

“The oversupply of medically unnecessary controlled substances continues to fuel the opioid crisis,” said LARA Director, Shelly Edgerton. “We will continue to shut down over prescribing professionals and anyone who enables them by unlawfully dispensing.”

LARA claimed that All American dispensed controlled substance prescriptions for numerous physicians later disciplined for overprescribing.

LARA went on to suspended the pharmacist license of All American’s pharmacist-in-charge, John Stephen Lind, R.Ph., who is responsible for All American’s compliance with the Public Health Code.

See that order by clicking here

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.