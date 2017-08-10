Fire that destroyed outbuilding considered suspicious - WNEM TV 5

Fire that destroyed outbuilding considered suspicious

GENESEE COUNTY, MI

Fire officials tell TV5 that initial investigations into a fire at an outbuilding suggest the fire is suspicious.

Crews were called to 14114 N.Henderson Road in Genesee County’s Forest Township at 11:30 a.m.

That's near Otter Lake.

The fire burned the structure to the ground.

The investigation continues.

