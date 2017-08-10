Officials looking for man who cut tether, wanted for questioning - WNEM TV 5

Officials looking for man who cut tether, wanted for questioning

Posted: Updated:
Jacob Lehner (Source: Gratiot County Sheriff's Dept) Jacob Lehner (Source: Gratiot County Sheriff's Dept)
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

He cut his court ordered tether and is wanted for questioning, now investigators are asking for your help tracking him down.

The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Jacob Lehner, 19.

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<

He's from Gratiot County.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Detective Sergeant Morris or Lieutenant McCollum at 989-875-5211.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.