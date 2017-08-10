Officials looking for man who cut tether, wanted for questioning

He cut his court ordered tether and is wanted for questioning, now investigators are asking for your help tracking him down.

The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Jacob Lehner, 19.

He's from Gratiot County.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Detective Sergeant Morris or Lieutenant McCollum at 989-875-5211.

